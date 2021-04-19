Travis Barker buys Kourtney Kardashian flowers for her birthday

Travis Barker showered Kourtney Kardashian in flowers to mark her 42nd birthday on Sunday. The Blink-182 rocker purchased a lavish flower arrangement to celebrate his girlfriend's 42nd birthday on Sunday and even had a special art installation hung above the flowers to mark the occasion, which Kourtney shared to her Instagram story. View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker) Meanwhile, Travis previously hailed Kourtney as a "great mother and great friend". When asked if he prefers dating people with children or without, Travis – who has daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – said: "I've done both up until now. “I dated girls who didn't have kids and I find it hard because they would have trouble understanding like, 'Why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?'

“And now I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things.

“It just comes natural, it's like a maturity thing. And I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of every day being with them, especially in the beginning of the relationship. I think missing someone is so important."

And the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is said to be "really happy" with Travis.

A source explained of their romance: "He's always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship.

“Their relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen. He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship.

“It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney. She's really happy and is having a lot of fun.

“They are planning a few more getaways together in the next coming months. Kourt is also helping Travis on his wellness line, and he loves hearing her input on the project."