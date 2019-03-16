Travis Barker. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Travis Barker has dismissed rumours he's romancing Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer was thought to be dating the 39-year-old reality star - who has three children, Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, with her former partner Scott Disick - after they were spotted getting dinner together last month, but Travis has insisted the pair are just good friends.

He said: "Kourtney's like a dear friend. That's it. I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

Travis, 43, has two children of his own - son Landon, 15, and daughter Alabama, 13 - whom he has with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, with whom he also co-parents her daughter Atiana, 19, and has said he has a lot of things in common with his brood.

He added to People magazine: "We share a lot of the same musical taste. We like a lot of the same artists. We have so much in common. [Right now, fatherhood is] really easy."

Meanwhile, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has also recently sparked romance rumours with David Dee Duron, after the pair were spotted having dinner together back in January.

Kourtney and David know each other from Vous church - which is based in Miami and connected to Hillsong, the church Kourtney regularly attends in Los Angeles - and whilst sources insist they're just friends, it was claimed a romance could blossom in the future.

An insider said: "They could turn into something in the future, but it hasn't happened yet. They're just talking and spending a little bit of time together. This isn't a big romance, but I'd say there's some mutual interest there. There's potential. So who knows?"

Following the end of her on/off romance with Scott Disick, Kourtney dating 25-year-old Younes Bendjima until last year, when she then had a brief romance with 21-year-old Luka Sabbat.