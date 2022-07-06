Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Travis Barker returns to studio days after leaving hospital

Rock musician Travis Barker. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Published 37m ago

Travis Barker has returned to the studio days after being discharged from hospital.

The Blink-182 drummer was spotted heading into his recording studio in Calabasas, California - near the home he shares with wife Kourtney Kardashian - after battling pancreatitis following his hospitalisation last week.

Now, the 46-year-old musician - who has collaborated with the likes of Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly on recent projects - has been seen getting back to work and could be working on some new material.

The “What's My Age Again?” rocker had been undergoing “intensive treatment” after being taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles having been stricken by “excruciating pain” following a routine procedure.

He explained on his Instagram Story: “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalised ever since.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.

“This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Kourtney described the experience as “scary and emotional”, while it put things into perspective.

She wrote on her own Instagram Story: “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.

“Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Travis was pictured being taken to hospital in a wheelchair earlier last week, and it was claimed at the time he was barely able to walk due to the pain he was in.

A source said: “Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were. Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk.”

