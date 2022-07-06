Travis Barker returns to studio days after leaving hospital

Travis Barker has returned to the studio days after being discharged from hospital. The Blink-182 drummer was spotted heading into his recording studio in Calabasas, California - near the home he shares with wife Kourtney Kardashian - after battling pancreatitis following his hospitalisation last week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now, the 46-year-old musician - who has collaborated with the likes of Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly on recent projects - has been seen getting back to work and could be working on some new material. Watch video: The “What's My Age Again?” rocker had been undergoing “intensive treatment” after being taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles having been stricken by “excruciating pain” following a routine procedure.

He explained on his Instagram Story: “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalised ever since. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. “This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better. (sic)"

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kourtney described the experience as “scary and emotional”, while it put things into perspective. She wrote on her own Instagram Story: “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. “Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Story continues below Advertisement