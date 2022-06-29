Travis Barker's daughter Alabama asks fans for prayers

Alabama Barker has seemingly asked fans to pray for dad Travis Barker after he was rushed to hospital. The Blink-182 drummer was reportedly taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on Tuesday with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

Story continues below Advertisement

Later in the evening, his daughter Alabama, 16, wrote on her Instagram Story: "Please send your prayers". She didn't share any other details about the medical incident. Watch video:

It comes after Barker cryptically wrote "God save me" during the health scare, while his son Landon is yet to publicly comment on his dad's hospitalisation. However, he joined Machine Gun Kelly on stage for a live performance at Madison Square Garden that night. As first reported by TMZ, Barker and his wife arrived at West Hills hospital in the morning before being taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre for additional care.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pictures taken outside the hospital showed Kardashian, 41, comforting the 46-year-old musician as he was being wheeled into the ambulance. There is currently no further information on the “All The Small Things” drummer's condition or details on the medical emergency itself. His health scare comes just a few weeks after the couple got married in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Story continues below Advertisement

They initially wed earlier in May following a practice wedding in Las Vegas back in March before holding the third ceremony for family and friends in Italy. For the latter extravaganza, both bride and groom wore Dolce and Gabbana outfits, with the Poosh founder teaming her short white dress with a long, embroidered veil. Kourtney's children, Mason 12, Penelope, nine, and seven-year-old Reign - who she has with former partner Scott Disick - were in attendance for the ceremony, along with her mother, Kris Jenner, and siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, as well as the latter's boyfriend, Devin Booker, and her momager's partner, Corey Gamble.

Story continues below Advertisement