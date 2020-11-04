Travis Scott is 'focusing on his family' after deleting Instagram account

Travis Scott wants to “focus on his family” after deleting his Instagram account, as sources say he's keen to stop being “consumed with social media”. The ‘Sicko Mode’ hitmaker took his Instagram account offline over the weekend, and sources have now said he chose to delete the app from his phone so that he could stop being “consumed with social media”, and instead focus on raising his two-year-old daughter Stormi, whom he has with Kylie Jenner. An insider told Page Six: “He is focusing on his family and their well-being and wants to influence his fans to do the same instead of being so consumed with social media.” The source added that it’s “important” for the 29-year-old rapper to step away from social media especially during “such a critical time in the world right now”, amid both the coronavirus pandemic and the US presidential election. Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Travis is a “hands-on” father to his little girl, as sources insisted he and Kylie - who are no longer in a relationship - are “coparenting amazingly”.

A source said last month: “Kylie and Travis are coparenting amazingly right now and love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy.

“Travis is a hands-on, super engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child.”

And Travis himself revealed he is encouraging his daughter to believe she can do "anything a man can do”.

He said: "I feel like it's way more important now to protect young black daughters, women, and make sure they have the knowledge of how to carry themselves, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea, jump out on any activity.

"Now more than ever, they have the vision.”