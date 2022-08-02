Travis Scott lands Las Vegas residency

Travis Scott has landed a Las Vegas residency. The 31-year-old rapper has announced a stint at Sin City's Resort World Zouk Nightclub, where he'll be the resident artist from September, with his first shows planned for September 17 and October 15.

The “Road to Utopia” shows will feature some previews of upcoming tracks. Before that, the “Goosebumps” rapper is set to play London's The O2 arena on August 6 and 7. Watch video:

The residency announcement comes as the hip hop star faces multiple lawsuits regarding last November's Astroworld tragedy. Scott has performed a only handful of gigs since 10 people were killed at his music festival in Houston, Texas. Eight crowd members died in a terrifying crush on the first night of his event at NRG Park.

Two more revellers died in hospital days after the event, while 300 gig-goers were left injured. In May, the “Antidote” star played the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Scott performed his first public gig since the disaster at a club in Miami, Florida, earlier that month.

He previously performed a short guest appearance at a Coachella afterparty on April 17. He also played at a private pre-Oscars party in Bel-Air on March 26. He was recently sued by a woman who claimed she suffered a miscarriage after being crushed at Astroworld. Organisers of the event were hit by a wrongful death lawsuit from Shanazia Williamson, who accused them of a “failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff and supervise” the concert.

Williamson, who also sued Live Nation, Scoremore Holdings, ASM Global, Harris Co. Sports Convention, and other companies who put on the festival, claimed in documents obtained by Rolling Stone magazine that she was trampled and crushed during the crowd surge and was left with “trouble breathing, chest pain and left leg pain”. Travis Scott performs during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on May 15, 2022. Picture: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni The woman originally filed a lawsuit just for her injuries, but submitted an amended complaint over a month later, citing wrongful death and mentioning injuries to her stomach. In Texas, the law states that a foetus "that dies as a result of negligence can be the basis of a wrongful death lawsuit“.