Travis Scott 'still loves' Kylie Jenner









Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Reuters Travis Scott "still loves" his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, but thought their romance was "too fast too soon". The 28-year-old rapper and the 22-year-old reality star - who have 21-month-old daughter Stormi together - went their separate ways in October this year after more than two years together. But it has now been claimed Travis still has feelings for the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, although he feels their romance was "too fast too soon". A source told Us Weekly magazine: "[He] feels that their relationship was too fast too soon. He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family." Despite their split, Travis and Kylie have been spending time together as they continue to co-parent Stormi, and sources recently said Travis is "all about Stormi" whenever he has free time.

The insider said: "It's not anything new that they spend a lot of time together. Even after they decided to take a break, they still spent time together with Stormi. And Travis was always free to come and go at Kylie's so he can see Stormi.

"Now when he isn't working, his free time is all about Stormi. Kylie and Travis always had fun co-parenting, but you can tell that Kylie is happy Travis isn't working right now. She is happy that he is around."

Last month, Kylie was joined by Travis when they took their daughter to the immersive Halloween-themed jack-o'-lantern experience 'Nights of the Jack' in Los Angeles.

The former couple have remained amicable since their split, and Kylie previously took to social media to insist they are still friends.

She wrote: "Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority."