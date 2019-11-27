Travis Scott "still loves" his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, but thought their romance was "too fast too soon".
The 28-year-old rapper and the 22-year-old reality star - who have 21-month-old daughter Stormi together - went their separate ways in October this year after more than two years together.
But it has now been claimed Travis still has feelings for the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, although he feels their romance was "too fast too soon".
A source told Us Weekly magazine: "[He] feels that their relationship was too fast too soon. He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family."
Despite their split, Travis and Kylie have been spending time together as they continue to co-parent Stormi, and sources recently said Travis is "all about Stormi" whenever he has free time.