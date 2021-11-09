Travis Scott will pay for Astroworld victims' funerals

Travis Scott will pay for the funerals of the fans who died at his Astroworld Festival on Friday night and has also teamed up with BetterHelp to offer free virtual therapy sessions. The “Sicko Mode” hitmaker was on stage at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, when a crowd surge resulted in hundreds of people being injured and the tragic deaths of eight festival goers - who have now been named as Mirza Baig, Rodolfo Peña, Madison Dubiski, Franco Patino, Jacob Jurinke, John Hilgert, Axel Acosta Avila and Brianna Rodriguez - and the 30-year-old rapper has vowed to cover the costs of laying the victims to rest.

Travis and his Cactus Jack Foundation are also teaming up with BetterHelp, an online portal providing mental health support, to offer free one-on-one virtual therapy sessions for anyone affected by the tragedy, and the rapper will work with the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Mental Health America National and MHA of Greater Houston for those in need of mental health services. A statement issued on behalf of the “Goosebumps” singer said: "Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved. "These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process."

ScoreMore Shows, which helped produce the festival alongside Live Nation, have also separately pledged to provide mental health counselling and will establish a fund to help with medical costs from the incident. They will also issue full refunds to all attendees and are "working on ways to support the attendees, the families of victims, and staff." Roddy Ricch previously announced he would donate his fee from performing at the event on Friday to the families of victims.