Travis Scott's Astroworld disaster has lessons SA festivals can learn from

American rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival turned into a tragedy as eight lives were tragically lost during a crowd surge towards the stage at the Houston held event. The tragedy, which many say could have been prevented, has many wondering what steps could have been taken by the "Sicko Mode" rapper and the festival organisers.

The international tragedy has turned the spotlight on concerts and the safety measures that are or need to be in place to prevent deaths, even here at home. In South Africa, it has been over a year, approaching two even, since large gatherings were held due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Prior to President Cyril Ramaphosa implementing the first the lockdown restrictions in March 2020, festivals of a large scale were a norm in SA.

Outdoor gatherings currently permit 2000 attendees and 750 indoors. With lockdown restrictions being eased more events and day festivals are being held across the country. Videos of the chaos that erupted at the festival, teach people that artists, while they are on stage should pay attention to what is happening in the crowd. In one video, Travis appears to be looking at the crowd as an unconscious fan is being carried away. “Y’all weren’t in there…motherfucking dying…save someone’s life! That’s somebody’s kid.”—A man desperately tries to get help for someone dying in the Travis Scott/Astroworld Houston crowd and is ignored by staff and yelled at by fans—one calls him a “bitch.” pic.twitter.com/Rz0W3pUXst — Jenn Dize 👩🏻‍💻Flint CORRUPTION | see pinned 🐦 (@jennelizabethj) November 7, 2021 The rapper could have been engulfed in the moment and not seen the festival goer being taken out.

Listening skills are a must at festivals as beyond the loud music, several people are heard in videos screaming for help and for the event to stop but the cries fell on deaf ears. An artist might not be the immediate solution for help but security and staff should be properly trained to deal with emergencies. According to reports, staff were rude to fans when they pleaded for help.