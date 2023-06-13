Treat Williams dies aged 71 after motorcycle accident

Treat Williams has died aged 71 following a motorcycle accident. The “Hair” actor's agent Barry McPherson has been left "devastated" by his friend and client's passing, following the incident on Monday near Dorset, Vermont.

Barry told PEOPLE: "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. "He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

His family said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vt. after a fatal motorcycle accident. "As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. "Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.

"It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. "We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. "To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers."

Williams became well known when he starred as George Berger in 1979 musical movie “Hair”, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. In the same year, he appeared in Steven Spielberg's “1941” film, which told the story of the panic in the Los Angeles area after the December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. He also starred in movies such as “The Eagle Has Landed” - opposite Sir Michael Caine and Donald Sutherland - as well as “Once Upon a Time in America”, “The Late Shift”, “127 Hours”, and “Prince of the City”, which earned him a Golden Globe nod.