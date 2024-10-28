Trevor Noah opens up about his mental health and leaving ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah has opened up about his life, the reason why men struggle with mental health, the death threats he received on “The Daily Show” and why he eventually left the show. The acclaimed comedian appeared on Steven Bartlett’s ”The Diary of A CEO” podcast recently, where he admitted that even though he said he wanted a challenge, this challenge was not what he expected.

“It was terrible. You know when they say ‘be careful of what you wish for’, it was a challenge. It was absolutely terrible because I stepped into a role that I quickly learned was not just a position. It was a post in a way,” Noah said about his stint at “The Daily Show“. Bartlett asked, “Is race an element in this?” Noah expressed that he does not want to say that it is race entirely but also what made him different.

“Me being different in my colour to Jon Stewart probably makes a person feel like I’m more different to him when I’m sitting in the desk.” He explained that he would receive threats via email, on the show’s page and he would receive comments where people would tell him to go back where he came from and even call him the N-word. “I would sit there and be like wow you hate me, you really hate me, I’ve done nothing to you but you hate me.

“But then I realised that no, you hate the idea of me and you hate what I’ve done to your world,” he said when he was getting death threats from people who did not want him on “The Daily Show”. Even though being on the show took a mental toll on him, he said that he was grateful to be a part of it. “I learned so much on the Daily Show, I’m eternally grateful for them. There were many things when it came to me leaving The Daily Show. But I felt like it was time.” he said.

Noah touched on men’s mental health and said that in today’s world, the reason why so many men are struggling with mental health is because a narrow scope of what men can and can not do has been created. The Emmy-Award winning TV host mentioned that the reason why a lot of men are struggling is because they are not emotionally expressive. “The sad truth is that a lot guys have punished other guys for being vulnerable and for being themselves.”