Trevor Noah paid a courtesy visit to President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of his oral reply to questions in the National Assembly in Parliament. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah poked fun at wedding DJs not having many options following the "Leaving Neverland" documentary and new charges against R. Kelly. In a behind-the-scenes clip posted on The Daily Show' s Twitter account on Tuesday, Noah opens the segment by saying: "Between MJ and R.Kelly, this is a tough week for wedding DJs. Like, what do they play?"

Noah goes on to show how they must be trying to look through different songs and not being able to use any of them to male artists songs.

Further throwing Bruno Mars in the mix saying that the wedding DJs are probably calling and telling him "you better behave, Bruno, right now all I can play is you and the Black Eyed Peas".

Also saying, "The tough thing about Michael Jackson is, even if this documentary changes your opinion about him. There's nothing you can do about him. He's already dead. You can't get anymore cancelled than dead".

Watch the full clip below: