Trevor Noah wins big at the Webby Awards
Trevor Noah has seven reasons to celebrate - one for each Webby award he received recently.
Noah, who hosts the "The Daily Show" raked in seven awards the categories including, Social (Humour), Video (Shortform), Best Web personality/Host, Podcasts (News and Politics).
The prestigious awards are held yearly by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences to honour excellence on the Internet.
The Academy is made up of leading Internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities and former Webby winners, nominees and other Internet professionals. And the awards are divided into a Webby Award, chosen by members of the academy and a Webby People’s Voice, awarded by the voting public.
The internet awards attracts millions of votes from all over the world yearly who come to support the best the internet has to offer.
An excited Noah took to Instagram to post about his accomplishment.
Along with a video, he captioned: "How I’m celebrating today! Thank you to @thedailyshow & @hearluminary teams for all the hard work! 7 Webbys? Wow! 🙏🏾 🎥: Forbes_Gang".
National Geographic took away this year’s most awards, 15 in total, with wins for its science podcasts, travel videos, and photos on social media, among other things.
Google came in second with 14 wins, for categories including best navigation and best branded editorial experience.
Lil Nas X’s “Panini,” NASA’s social media presence, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line, and John Krasinski’s Some Good News YouTube show were also among the winners list.