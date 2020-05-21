Trevor Noah wins big at the Webby Awards

Trevor Noah has seven reasons to celebrate - one for each Webby award he received recently.

Noah, who hosts the "The Daily Show" raked in seven awards the categories including, Social (Humour), Video (Shortform), Best Web personality/Host, Podcasts (News and Politics).

The prestigious awards are held yearly by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences to honour excellence on the Internet.

The Academy is made up of leading Internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities and former Webby winners, nominees and other Internet professionals. And the awards are divided into a Webby Award, chosen by members of the academy and a Webby People’s Voice, awarded by the voting public.

The internet awards attracts millions of votes from all over the world yearly who come to support the best the internet has to offer.