Trey Songz. Picture: Instagram

Trey Songz responds to his alleged sex tape leaking

By Jamal Grootboom, Bang Showbiz Time of article published 2h ago

American rapper Trey Songz doesn’t seem to be phased after an alleged sex tape of him leaked online.

On Wednesday, an alleged video of the “Bottom Up” singer featuring an unnamed woman engaging in oral sex had him top the Twitter trends list.

Tweeps couldn’t contain their excitement after seeing the video and made sure to share their thoughts online.

Following this, Trey decided to play along with all the hype he was receiving online, first posting pictures of him on Instagram looking at his iPhone confused.

Additionally, he posted a video of him walking, captioning the post:

“I walk wit a limp cause...”

The “Mr. Steal Your Girl hitmake”r went on to promote his OnlyFans and when a Twitter user said she was signing up, he quote tweeted her with laughing emojis.

The “Back Home” rapper - whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson - was recently arrested after allegedly getting into an altercation with a police officer at the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, January 24.

Witnesses told TMZ Trey was being heckled by other fans in the stands and asked them to be quiet.

According to the onlookers, a cop then allegedly got physical with the 36-year-old star without provocation and insisted the supposed altercation saw Trey acting in self-defence.

He was held for 24 hour before being released the following day.

