Tributes continue to pour in for rap icon Coolio

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late rap legend Coolio. The “Gangsta's Paradise” hitmaker's longtime manager Jarez Posey confirmed that Coolio, who was 59, was found dead at a friend's house in Los Angeles on Wednesday, after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

A number of his fellow rappers have paid their respects. MC Hammer wrote: "One of the nicest dudes I’ve known. Good people. R.I.P. Coolio." Snoop Dogg wrote: "Gangstas paradise. R. I. P. . @coolio."

Questlove said: "Peaceful Journey Brother. #Coolio." Denzel Curry tweeted: "Rest in Gangsta’s Paradise Coolio." “Bad Boys” actor Martin Lawrence penned: "My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio #rip."

Weird Al Yankovic, who parodied “Gangsta's Paradise” with the 1996 satire “Amish Paradise”, simply wrote: "RIP Coolio." Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred in the 1995 film “Dangerous Minds”, which featured “Gangsta's Paradise”, led tributes and said she has been left "heartbroken" by his untimely death. She wrote: "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short."

Vanilla Ice had earlier wrote: "I'm freaking out I just heard my good friend Coolio passed away." And Ice Cube said: "This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio." Paramedics were called to the scene at around 4pm and Coolio was pronounced dead a little while after they arrived.

