Tributes flood in for 'Goldfinger' star Honor Blackman

Tributes have flooded in for Honor Blackman, who has died aged 94. The actress - who famously played Pussy Galore in the 1964 film "Goldfinger" opposite Sir Sean Connery as 007 - passed away at her home in Lewes, Sussex, South East England, from natural causes and the film industry has flooded social media with sweet tributes for the late actress. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli - James Bond producers - said: "Today we mark the passing of a film icon, Honor Blackman who shall forever be remembered as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger. She was an extraordinary talent and a beloved member of the Bond family. Our thoughts are with her family at this time." Whilst William Shatner wrote on Twitter, alongside a sad face emoji: "Pussy Galore Honor Blackman has passed (sic)" Fellow Bond girl Britt Ekland shared online: "As Pussy Galore, you were one of the first Bond Girls and as Mary Goodnight, I am proud to have followed in your footsteps, we did some fun things together over the years! Rip Honor Blackman."

It comes after Honor's family issued a statement to share the sad news of her passing: "It's with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94. She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family.

"She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby. As well as being a much adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent.

"With an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment. With absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the gre