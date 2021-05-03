EntertainmentCelebrity NewsInternational
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Picture: Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Picture: Instagram

Tristan Thompson allegedly caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian again

By Jamal Grootboom

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has allegedly been caught in a new web of cheating scandals.

Last week, model Sydney Chase appeared on the “No Jumper” podcast with the Blackout Girls, where she claimed to have been hooking up with Tristan months after he rekindled things with Khloe Kardashian.

This comes after the couple broke up following the cheating scandal with Jordan Woods in 2019, which saw the Kardashian clan ostracising Kylie Jenner’s former BFF.

In a follow-up, TikTok Sydney doubled down on her initial statements during the podcast and said: “I did disclose personal information about Tristan and I do apologise because that’s not okay and I shouldn’t have done that.

“However, me answering the question about our past relations, that is true.

“We did have past relations. I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things.”

She also clarified that they met on November 11 and that’s when the relationship started.

Following the interview going viral, Sydney also claimed in an Instagram story that Khloe allegedly DMed her wanting to have a private conversation about the matter.

Another woman, named Kim Cakery, has come forward with more cheating allegations about Tristan.

In screenshots of the post on Instagram shared by the Shade Room, Kim claims that Tristan has allegedly been cheating on Khloe with other women who have kids, with another child possibly on the way.

Tweeps weren’t surprised by the new cheating allegations.

