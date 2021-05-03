Tristan Thompson allegedly caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian again

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has allegedly been caught in a new web of cheating scandals.

Last week, model Sydney Chase appeared on the “No Jumper” podcast with the Blackout Girls, where she claimed to have been hooking up with Tristan months after he rekindled things with Khloe Kardashian.

This comes after the couple broke up following the cheating scandal with Jordan Woods in 2019, which saw the Kardashian clan ostracising Kylie Jenner’s former BFF.

In a follow-up, TikTok Sydney doubled down on her initial statements during the podcast and said: “I did disclose personal information about Tristan and I do apologise because that’s not okay and I shouldn’t have done that.

“However, me answering the question about our past relations, that is true.

“We did have past relations. I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things.”

She also clarified that they met on November 11 and that’s when the relationship started.

CAUGHT IN 4K: Tristan Thompson exposed for cheating on Khloé Kardashian by Instagram model Sydney Chase. Sydney claims she started seeing Tristan in November, just months after Tristan got back together with Khloé. Sydney alleges they recently spoke to each other. pic.twitter.com/rulrc6dywT — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 27, 2021

Following the interview going viral, Sydney also claimed in an Instagram story that Khloe allegedly DMed her wanting to have a private conversation about the matter.

WHAT COULD GO WRONG: Khloé Kardashian exposed by Instagram model Sydney Chase, with whom Tristan Thompson has been allegedly cheating on Khloé. Sydney posted a screenshot showing alleged DMs from Khloé, one asked for the conversation to remain confidential. Post has been deleted. pic.twitter.com/wqjzXv6f2q — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 2, 2021

Another woman, named Kim Cakery, has come forward with more cheating allegations about Tristan.

In screenshots of the post on Instagram shared by the Shade Room, Kim claims that Tristan has allegedly been cheating on Khloe with other women who have kids, with another child possibly on the way.

Kim Cakery has a message for Khloe Kardashian & alleges that Tristan Thompson may have more kids on the way 👀 pic.twitter.com/FUdLYOzKuU — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 2, 2021

Tweeps weren’t surprised by the new cheating allegations.

Tristan Thompson hates Khloe Kardashian with his entire mind, body and soul. — K.🐣 (@TomMischsWife) May 2, 2021

So Khloe is going to text every girl Tristan cheats on her with blame them for ruining her "Happy family" pic.twitter.com/277ZypDKTf — Kaziiii_M (@Phelo___M) May 3, 2021

I don't watch The Kardashians but I will research the tea on Tristan cheating on Khloe (again) all day. pic.twitter.com/DdZttoz1jt — justina (@justinaaaaah) May 3, 2021

Khloe on her way to Tristan ignoring y'all tweets 😂 😩 pic.twitter.com/tuDcP85vHQ — That Peekay Girl (@peekay_girl) May 3, 2021