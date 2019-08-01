Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Picture: Instagram

Tristan Thompson has defended his ex Khloe Kardashian from a "backlash" following claims he was still with ex Jordan Craig when he met her, and he has insisted the pair have been "nothing but great mothers to my kids".



The pro basketball player says the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star - with whom he has a 15-month-old daughter True - doesn't deserve any negative comments for his "wrongdoings", and praised her and his ex Jordan Craig, with whom he has two-year-old son Prince, for being "great mothers".





He wrote on Twitter: "when I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids. (sic)"

It has been speculated that Tristan was still romantically involved with Jordan when he hooked up with Khloe.





Thompson also insisted he has been training for the new NBA season with Cleveland Cavaliers and has not been on holiday, following recent speculation he, Jordan and Prince went on a jaunt to Jamaica.





He tweeted: "I have spent the last few months training for my upcoming nba season and making sure that I am in the best shape possible. I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false. (sic)"





Khloe recently insisted Tristan told her his relationship with Jordan was "over long before we met".





She wrote: "I'm disappointed about even needing to post this, but. I need to say my truth. Take it as you will.





"My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up.





"After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.





"He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle.





"He showed [me] physical p(r)oof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met. (sic)".





Khloe and Tristan recently split after her pal Jordyn Woods was spotted smooching the sportsman on a night out.





The Boohoo model has since said: "It's just, you know, things happen, and of course I'm sorry and apologetic as much as I can be."



