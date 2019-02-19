Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Picture: YouTube Screenshot

As the saying goes, 'once a cheater, always a cheater, and according to US Weekly, Tristan Thompson is allegedly at it again. The Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player spent Valentine's Day with Khloe Kardashian and his daughter True Thompson before allegedly heading to Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill in Los Angeles, where according to an insider, was "being flirty, hitting up girls".

According to their source, Tristan was chatting to the girls and even took pictures with them.

Khloe's baby daddy was also reportedly spent some time with other women just days before at the Barley House bar in Cleveland where a bouncer took a couple of girls to see Tristan.

Things between Khloe and Tristan have been very quiet as a source claims the couple spent very little time together. Khloe also fueled speculation they might be broken up as she posted a cryptic Instagram the following day saying: "Shout out to every woman who is trying to heal from things they can’t talk about,” she posted on her Instagram story.

“Sometimes God breaks your heart to save your soul.”



