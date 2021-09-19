Tristan Thompson still flirts with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson can't resist flirting with Khloe Kardashian because he's desperate to get her back. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and the 30-year-old professional basketball player are doing a "great job" co-parenting their three-year-old daughter True, but the handsome sportsman is reportedly desperate for more and can't resist being cheeky around his ex-girlfriend.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Khloe and Tristan are doing a great job at co-parenting together. Tristan is still very flirty with Khloe and tries to get her back, but Khloe's focus is 100 per cent on True right now and showing True that they can co-parent in a healthy way, while also ensuring that she always feels very loved and supported." Although she's adamant she doesn't want to rekindle their relationship after she dumped him in 2019 when it was alleged that he cheated on her with her friend Jordyn Woods, Khloe still tries hard to include Tristan in family events so that they can continue to be a family.

The insider explained: "Khloe is making sure to include Tristan in dinners, outings, play dates with True so they can have time together as a family." The 37-year-old beauty was devastated when she learned of Tristan's unfaithful ways but turned to exercise as a form of therapy. Khloe said on her Instagram Story last month: "Happy Sunday everybody! I usually don't work out on Sunday but I missed days last week due to having such a busy work week and I use my workouts as a form of therapy.