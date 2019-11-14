Tristan Thompson is "still" very much in love with Tristan Thompson, but despite his best efforts to win her back, Khloe remains "uninterested" in rekindling their romance.
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star split from the basketball player - with whom she has 18-month-old daughter True - earlier this year, amid claims he had kissed family friend Jordyn Woods, and an insider has claimed despite his best efforts to win her back, Khloe is "not interested" in rekindling their romance.
A source told People magazine: "It's hard not to admire Khloe.
"She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan, because of True and she really is.
"She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past.