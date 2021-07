Tristan Thompson threatened Lamar Odom over Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson threatened Lamar Odom for flirting with Khloe Kardashian, who is Lamar's ex-wife and Tristan's former partner. The drama kicked off when Khloe, 37, shared a racy picture of herself in a bikini using an outdoor shower on Instagram and her former husband Lamar, 41, commented "hottie" and added a number of fire and heart emojis.

However, Tristan, 30, who has daughter True, three, with Khloe, was not happy and hit back at Lamar. He wrote: "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results." Tristan's comment appeared to reference Lamar's near-death experience when he overdosed in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015.

Lamar, who had a long history with drugs, suffered kidney failure and other serious health issues, leaving him comatose and on life support. Although they had split up at the time, Khloe put their divorce on hold in order to care for Lamar as he battled back to health.

Writing about the experience in his autobiography “Darkness to Light”, Lamar said: "The number of days that blended into nights that I’ve spent with a beautiful woman and a mound of drugs … My getaway weekend would be no different. "On Tuesday morning, I lay on the floor in my room at the Ranch, dying. My body was convulsing. The women who kept me company screamed and called 911. "There was an unholy concoction of cocaine, cognac and cannabis coursing through my veins. My heart stopped twice.