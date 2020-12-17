Tristan Thompson ’very committed’ to Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is "very committed" to Khloe Kardashian. The basketball player was spotted out for dinner with his on again, off again partner - with whom he shares daughter True, two - at Zuma in Boston, Massachusetts, with a source claiming Tristan has "done a lot of work" to repair their relationship after he cheated on Khloe with a friend when she was heavily pregnant with their little girl. A source told E! News: "Tristan has been to Zuma quite a few times the past. Tristan is very committed to Khloe and they are on good terms right now. He has done a lot of work to get their relationship to a good place. They are very much on the same page." An insider revealed the couple met up with another friend for dinner at Zuma, which is inside the Four Seasons hotel. They dined in the private dining room behind the chef's kitchen at the famous Japanese restaurant. It comes after it was revealed Khloe will split her time between Boston and Los Angeles after Tristan signed a deal with the Celtics. It was originally thought the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star would be staying in LA but sources have now insisted Khloe will be spending some time on the east coast so that Tristan can see their daughter.

An insider said: "Khloe and Tristan are going to be fine. They will be living together in Boston and LA. Tristan has really turned his behaviours around and is focusing on Khloe and True. All of Khloe’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy. Khloe is very dedicated to making it work."

Khloe recently praised Tristan for his efforts to change his ways.

Speaking to the sportsman on the family's reality show, she said: "We've done this rodeo before where your actions didn't go with your words and for almost a year now, you've been a different person. It frustrates me cause I'm like, 'Why now? Why are you, like, the man I dreamed of currently? Why couldn't you be that when we were together?' One of my fears is you're acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you'll turn into the old Tristan?"