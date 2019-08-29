Troye Sivan. Picture: Instagram

"Spud" star Troye Sivan recently interviewed with LGBTQI+ New Zealand publication Express and dragged the reporter on Twitter for asking an inappropriate question. In the two-page spread interview, Matt Fistonich asked a range of questions from what he thought of the Kiwi accent, talking about his celebrity crush - which is Shawn Mendes, how he met his boyfriend, working on "Boy Erased" and his recent Bloom tour.

However, in the quick-fire question portion, Fistonich decided to ask whether he's a top or a bottom, to which the "Bite" singer politely passed on answering.

After a Twitter user posted the interview with the caption "who’s this interviewer the bar is on the floor" on Wednesday, the South African-Australia singer replied to them and said: "I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question, but then I remembered how wildly invasive, strange and inappropriate that would be.

Didn’t stop him though!"

I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question, but then i remembered how wildly invasive, strange and innapropriate that would be. Didn’t stop him though! https://t.co/mo80DziQrH — troye (@troyesivan) August 28, 2019

The "Bloom" singer's fans also commented on the inappropriate nature of the question.

unreal how people don’t understand what’s appropriate and what’s not — fatima (@heardtroye) August 28, 2019

thank you for speaking up about this! it’s your life and your privacy — caleigh☁️ (@sushirolltroye) August 28, 2019

it was so disrespectful sorry you had to deal with that — sophie (@animaIIive) August 28, 2019

the questions were weird and strange. i wish they were focus more on asking about your music than this 😭 — zoe (@tgsivans) August 28, 2019

It's so disgusting how people think that it's okay to ask these sexual questions to a gay person because they only see homosexuality sex and nothing more. I'm so sorry that this happened Troye. — 𝒄𝒂𝒕 ˚₊· (@jikookandsprite) August 28, 2019

Gross — Brad Mondo (@bradmondonyc) August 28, 2019

why not ask MEANINGFUL and ENGAGING questions? instead of



“cats or dogs?”

“tell me about your sex life?”

“do you like taylor swift”



LIKE WHAT? — lauren (@begforloves) August 28, 2019

Why are people so obsessed with top and bottoms in a relationship 😖😖 so weird — 📿 (@88styless) August 28, 2019



