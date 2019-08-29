Troye Sivan. Picture: Instagram

"Spud" star Troye Sivan recently interviewed with LGBTQI+ New Zealand publication Express and dragged the reporter on Twitter for asking an inappropriate question. 

In the two-page spread interview, Matt Fistonich asked a range of questions from what he thought of the Kiwi accent, talking about his celebrity crush - which is Shawn Mendes, how he met his boyfriend, working on "Boy Erased" and his recent Bloom tour. 

However, in the quick-fire question portion, Fistonich decided to ask whether he's a top or a bottom, to which the "Bite" singer politely passed on answering. 

After a Twitter user posted the interview with the caption "who’s this interviewer the bar is on the floor" on Wednesday, the South African-Australia singer replied to them and said: "I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question, but then I remembered how wildly invasive, strange and inappropriate that would be. 

Didn’t stop him though!"

The "Bloom" singer's fans also commented on the inappropriate nature of the question. 