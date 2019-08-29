"Spud" star Troye Sivan recently interviewed with LGBTQI+ New Zealand publication Express and dragged the reporter on Twitter for asking an inappropriate question.
In the two-page spread interview, Matt Fistonich asked a range of questions from what he thought of the Kiwi accent, talking about his celebrity crush - which is Shawn Mendes, how he met his boyfriend, working on "Boy Erased" and his recent Bloom tour.
However, in the quick-fire question portion, Fistonich decided to ask whether he's a top or a bottom, to which the "Bite" singer politely passed on answering.
After a Twitter user posted the interview with the caption "who’s this interviewer the bar is on the floor" on Wednesday, the South African-Australia singer replied to them and said: "I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question, but then I remembered how wildly invasive, strange and inappropriate that would be.
Didn’t stop him though!"
I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question, but then i remembered how wildly invasive, strange and innapropriate that would be. Didn’t stop him though! https://t.co/mo80DziQrH— troye (@troyesivan) August 28, 2019
The "Bloom" singer's fans also commented on the inappropriate nature of the question.
unreal how people don’t understand what’s appropriate and what’s not— fatima (@heardtroye) August 28, 2019
thank you for speaking up about this! it’s your life and your privacy— caleigh☁️ (@sushirolltroye) August 28, 2019
it was so disrespectful sorry you had to deal with that— sophie (@animaIIive) August 28, 2019
the questions were weird and strange. i wish they were focus more on asking about your music than this 😭— zoe (@tgsivans) August 28, 2019
It's so disgusting how people think that it's okay to ask these sexual questions to a gay person because they only see homosexuality sex and nothing more. I'm so sorry that this happened Troye.— 𝒄𝒂𝒕 ˚₊· (@jikookandsprite) August 28, 2019
Gross— Brad Mondo (@bradmondonyc) August 28, 2019
why not ask MEANINGFUL and ENGAGING questions? instead of— lauren (@begforloves) August 28, 2019
“cats or dogs?”
“tell me about your sex life?”
“do you like taylor swift”
LIKE WHAT?
Why are people so obsessed with top and bottoms in a relationship 😖😖 so weird— 📿 (@88styless) August 28, 2019