Tweeps add humour to President Joe Biden's inauguration

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

On Wednesday, January 20, Joe Biden was sworn as the 46th president of the United States of America. At the inauguration held, at the Capitol Hill, Washington DC, he was joined by American stars such as Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Amanda Gorman, to name but a few. Former presidents, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W Bush, were also there to show their support. George Bush loves him some Michelle Obama 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pZpwj7i7kY — Brook w/ no E (@MayorBrookDavis) January 20, 2021 Many people across the world watched the inauguration and, as expected, Twitterville found a way to make it humorous with their observations, which included Bush’s fondness for Michelle Obama, the expensive Nike sneakers that Kamala Harris' nephew-in-law wore and more.

Kamala Harris' nephew-in-law wore Dior 1s to the inauguration?? pic.twitter.com/viOxINBbC6 — Noc B The 5 God (@nocb205) January 20, 2021

Here are some of our favourite reactions:

MaMkhize’s shout to the vice president

One thing we love about Shauwn Mkhize is her sense of humour.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning reality TV star posted a picture of herself wearing an all-black outfit and sent her apologies to Kamala Harris for missing her inauguration ceremony.

She wrote: “Let’s congratulate the first lady to be the Vice President of America Kamala Harris. Sorry, @kamalaharris couldn’t be there to witness it due to our country’s restrictions.”

Looking dapper out of his uniform

Eugene Goodman an officer at the Capitol Hill who was played a huge part in stopping rioters during the attempted coup cleaned up nicely for the ceremony.

Tweeps shared images of him in uniform chasing away Trump’s supporters who broke in alongside another one at the inauguration, where he is looking dapper in a suit and a Gucci scarf.

Bro got that promotion and put that Gucci on !!😭🤣 https://t.co/hHoA95xKr4 — E (@TheProphetEli_) January 20, 2021

Democracy’s child

Vice President Kalama Harris and the former FLOTUS (First Ladies Of The United States) Jill Biden and Michelle Obama were named the Democracy’s Child. T

weeps created an animation of the trio, looking ravishing in monochrome outfits.