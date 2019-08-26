View this post on Instagram
it’s not unreasonable for rappers to take pictures in townships because that is the reality of the majority of SAns, but we can’t deny that they’re purposefully playing into poverty porn in the name of aesthetics and this, in turn, fuels the preexisting ignorance of the west— foyin 🍯 (@foyinog) August 26, 2019
Rich the kid is probably staying in an expensive hotel with the best service but he decided to visit the underprivileged streets for clout— Sibyl Vane🎭 (@_nti_1) August 25, 2019
Fede your boy rich the kid chooses to leave Sandton to come and take a picture there. Already we have the world thinking we don’t have roads in Africa 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ocMjbxcFVP— Gabby♥️ (@Okgabile2) August 25, 2019
Rich the kid landed in JHB and then went to the most ghetto place he could find, why????— mbalenciaga 🥂 (@mbals21) August 25, 2019
But this is where majority of SAns live 🤷🏽♀️— KATE (@MissShozi) August 26, 2019
Why y’all hurt that Rich The Kid went to the parts y’all don’t like seeing?— akalicious (@starnhlumayo) August 26, 2019
Bathi Rich The Kid relates more to the hood that’s why he went there.😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/l4IRWuTFBN— IG: evana.rhodes (@Evana_Rhodes) August 26, 2019
The real problem is you being out of touch with South Africa’s reality, not Rich the Kid’s picture in the location.— nefertiti (@__azee___) August 26, 2019