American Rapper Rich The Kid performed at House of Vans pop-up experience in Johannesburg over the weekend but it's his Instagram post that has tweeps talking. 

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the "Plug Walk" rapper posted a picture of him in Soweto on a dirt road with a street vendor in the background. 

The photo made its way to the Twitter streets and tweeps have been debating the appropriateness of the picture setting.

On the one side tweeps feel that his post reinforces the perception by Americans that Africa is a poor continent and using poverty as an aesthetic. 

While others feel that he did nothing wrong with his choice of backdrop since it is the reality for a large portion of South African people. 

The "Spashin" rapper performed alongside local acts such as Riky Rick, Gemini Major and DJ Speedsta. 