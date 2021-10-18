Tweeps poke fun at Scott Disick after Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s engagement
Share this article:
Less than a year after they started dating, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed that they are engaged on Monday.
Attended by close friends and family, the “Antidote” hitmaker popped the question on Sunday with the happy couple sharing the moment on social media.
The Blink-182 drummer is seen inside a circle of red roses on the beachfront of the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California on the post shared on Kourtney's Instagram page.
An onlooker told E! News: “Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart.
“It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel.”
While tweeps were congratulating the newly engaged couple they also poked fun at Kourtney’s baby daddy Scott Disick who has asked for her hand in marriage multiple times - which she denied.
You know what good for Kourtney Kardashian! I know Scott is losing his damn mind pic.twitter.com/k9DcJ0Ispo— gabriela (@schiaplicious) October 18, 2021
Scott Disick when they tell him Kourtney and Travis Barker are engaged pic.twitter.com/aAjazVBrTD— Joel (@J0elRosario3) October 18, 2021
Scott Disick right now pic.twitter.com/ywdeMoD3aU— Niklaus Mikaelson 🇵🇸🐺🧛🏽 (@dushan_munsami) October 18, 2021
Scott Disick calling Kourtney pic.twitter.com/7EIktHb9Mi— Myleeza ⚜️ (@MyleezaKardash) October 18, 2021
baby, i'm lowkey happy for Kourtney Kardashian... sis went through literal hell with Scott for years and years, it's nice to see someone who went through so much finally get her piece of happiness and joy.— spicebae (@spicebae_) October 18, 2021
Scott Disick outside Kourtney’s house rn pic.twitter.com/FcY9CRTFAk— loser (@crxckcobain) October 18, 2021
Live footage of TMZ trying to speak to Scott Disick after hearing the news of Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker getting engaged. 😭 pic.twitter.com/vbSJMpjwN0— WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) October 18, 2021
scott disick on his way to date another teenager after finding out kourtney’s engaged pic.twitter.com/vniNp39tI6— Kendall Marks (@kendallmarks95) October 18, 2021
kourtney and travis are engaged. someone go check on scott chile 😭 pic.twitter.com/jhXP40q7Fd— asia 𖤐 halloween kills spoilers (@asiavaIentine) October 18, 2021
Scott Disick congratulating Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on their engagement pic.twitter.com/oT0JiCFLwM— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) October 18, 2021
Earlier this year, snaps of Kourtney and Travis enjoying life have been popping up online, with the couple showing PDA, and the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star also sharing a picture of them making out on a boat.
It seemed that all the attention their relationship was getting rubbed Scott up the wrong way.
The “Flip It Like Disick” star decided to take refuge in his displeasure with Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, but Younes was having none of it.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Younes shared a DM conversation between him and Scott in which the reality star sent a picture of Kourtney and Travis, along with a message that read: “Yo, is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”
To which Younes replied: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: I ain’t your bro.”