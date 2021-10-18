Tweeps poke fun at Scott Disick after Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s engagement

Less than a year after they started dating, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed that they are engaged on Monday. Attended by close friends and family, the “Antidote” hitmaker popped the question on Sunday with the happy couple sharing the moment on social media.

The Blink-182 drummer is seen inside a circle of red roses on the beachfront of the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California on the post shared on Kourtney's Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) An onlooker told E! News: “Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. “It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel.”