Tweeps react to Kanye West bringing DaBaby & Marilyn Manson on stage at 'Donda' listening party

Kanye West’s never-ending listening parties continued for his upcoming album “Donda” at the Soldier Field stadium in Chicago, but his surprise guests left tweeps upset. The “Ultralight Beam” hitmaker held his third listening party for the album on Thursday, which was initially supposed to be released in early August, and debuted some changes to the album since the last time he played it.

Once again, Kanye had a packed stadium of fans and the event was streamed live on Apple Music, with fans hoping that after this session he would finally result in the album dropping. It didn’t. The biggest change fans noticed about the album was on the song “Jail” which originally had Jay-Z as a feature but was replaced with DaBaby. The controversial “Cry Baby” rapper and Marilyn Manson, who is facing several sexual and emotional abuse allegations, was brought on stage.

Tweeps weren’t happy about it and shared their thoughts online. “A Trumper brought out a homophobe and rapist to premiere new music,” said @KirkWrites79. A Trumper brought out a homophobe and rapist to premiere new music. 🤧 https://t.co/veJ9W0mVJu — MeganTheeStallion’sPatella (@KirkWrites79) August 27, 2021 “The toxic trifecta is complete,” said radio personality @sboshmafu.

The toxic trifecta is complete. https://t.co/fmvgCP8Mfh — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) August 27, 2021 “I don’t have to tell you guys about DaBaby so I’ll tell you about Marilyn Slightly smiling face he has 4 sexual assault allegations as of July 2021,” commented @NotYetUhuru_. I don’t have to tell you guys about DaBaby so I’ll tell you about Marilyn 🙂 he has 4 sexual assault allegations as of July 2021. https://t.co/ipfIQ6ca4b — ♥️ (@NotYetUhuru_) August 27, 2021 “I’m tired of people acting shocked about Kanye’s behaviour. Did you think an anti-abortion, anti-vaxx, Trump supporter would be pro-women? Come on,” said @BassieM_.

I’m tired of people acting shocked about Kanye’s behaviour. Did you think an anti-abortion, anti-vaxx, Trump supporter would be pro-women? Come on. https://t.co/dh4hxFw7Gt — Basetsana (@BassieM_) August 27, 2021 “There’s nothing shocking about this because an anti-abortion antivaxxer slash Trump supporter would never be pro-women. he’s like, a raging misogynist. i thought you guys would know that by now,” said @kabelo_hbic. there’s nothing shocking about this because an anti-abortion antivaxxer slash Trump supporter would never be pro-women. he’s like, a raging misogynist. i thought you guys would know that by now. https://t.co/VOBzIhlpjb — femme fatale (@kabelo_hbic) August 27, 2021 “He is rage baiting. Just release music and leave us alone f***ing hell,” said @Zion_SD.