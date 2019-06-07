Cassie and Alex Fine. Picture: Instagram

It looks as if Cassie and her new bae Alex Fine might be expecting a little one, if the reports are true. Following the end of the Cassie and Diddy's relationship in October last year, the "Me and U" quickly moved on to he her new man Alex in December.

Instagram blog The Shade Room is now reporting that Cassie and Alex are is expecting a child saying that "a little birdie close to the couple let it rip that she" is pregnant on Thursday.

The reports of the rumored pregnancy left tweeps shook and it swiftly turned in the timeline dragging Diddy.

Diddy is gonna be sick if Cassie is truly pregnant — Jenny4rmtheblock (@Y0UNG86) June 6, 2019

Diddy when he gets that @TMZ Cassie notification. pic.twitter.com/zcJk0e9H44 — The Black Shang Tsung (@SlyCain) June 6, 2019

Congratulations to Cassie if she is in fact pregnant.



She put her entire life on hold for many moons. Let her live. — Harper (@WayneH__) June 7, 2019

Cassie was wit Diddy all those years & got with a new man in less than what a year? Is pregnant, probably married on the low & happy. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/xBGY8pTS6a — 𝓐𝓷𝓽𝓸𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓽𝓽𝓮 ♛ (@_iUseMyCojones_) June 7, 2019

Cassie left Diddy 5 months and shes already pregnant 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@_vidabella) June 6, 2019







