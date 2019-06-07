Cassie and Alex Fine. Picture: Instagram

It looks as if Cassie and her new bae Alex Fine might be expecting a little one, if the reports are true. 

Following the end of the Cassie and Diddy's relationship in October last year, the "Me and U" quickly moved on to he her new man Alex in December. 

Instagram blog The Shade Room is now reporting that Cassie and Alex are is expecting a child saying that "a little birdie close to the couple let it rip that she" is pregnant on Thursday. 

View this post on Instagram

🥰

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

The reports of the rumored pregnancy left tweeps shook and it swiftly turned in the timeline dragging Diddy. 