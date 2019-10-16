Twitter agony uncle Harry Styles gives fan love life advice









Harry Styles. Picture: Reuters Harry Styles has given a bit of grateful fan advice on her love life after she reached out to him on Twitter. The user Tisha shared a screenshot of her exchange with the One Direction superstar - which included his verified username in the image - after she reached out about whether or not she should tell a friend she has feelings for him after knowing each other for several years. She tweeted: "Mr. Styles gave me a very good advice at 4am at my place. Can't fall back asleep again. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart @Harry_Styles. I'll do it and let you know how it went. If you ever need someone to talk to, dm me anytime of any day. Thank you again." Although a large heart emoji covered up most of Harry's message, the fan revealed her response as she thanked him for taking the time to reply.

She wrote: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your advice sir. If you said so, I'll definitely go for it.

"Thank you so much for your message. I hope your day was good. Goodnight. I'll tell him and let you know how it went.

"And, if you ever need someone to talk to in life, you can always dm me, I'll always be there for you no matter what."

And Tish appeared to share some of Harry's wise words in a later tweet as she seemed to quote his message.

She added: "'Be honest and vulnerable, that's what makes you feel human. And feeling human, the good and the bad is what life is.'

"Isn't this the most beautiful thing one person can say to you?"

The correspondence between Harry and the lovestruck fan came after she explained the situation to him in a tweet as she asked him for a "sign" to take a risk.

She later shared another screenshot, this time of the message she sent to the mystery crush as she revealed her feelings but insisted she wasn't "asking" for anything in return.