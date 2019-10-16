Harry Styles has given a bit of grateful fan advice on her love life after she reached out to him on Twitter.
The user Tisha shared a screenshot of her exchange with the One Direction superstar - which included his verified username in the image - after she reached out about whether or not she should tell a friend she has feelings for him after knowing each other for several years.
She tweeted: "Mr. Styles gave me a very good advice at 4am at my place. Can't fall back asleep again.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart @Harry_Styles. I'll do it and let you know how it went. If you ever need someone to talk to, dm me anytime of any day. Thank you again."
Although a large heart emoji covered up most of Harry's message, the fan revealed her response as she thanked him for taking the time to reply.