DJ-producer David Guetta performing at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Picture: John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File
Twitter divided over David Guetta's tribute to George Floyd

2h ago

Award winning DJ, David Guetta, had left social media users divided after he remixed Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech which he dedicated to George Floyd, an African-American man who was murdered.

Floyd's murder has triggered an outrage around the world with millions of citizens and celebrities protesting for the culprits (police) to be brought to book for the unarmed Minneapolis security guard's death. 

The video showed Guetta performing his virtual rave in New York City on a rooftop, then the DJ says: 

“The world is going through difficult times. And America, too, actually. So last night, I knew we were going to do this and I made a special record … so this record is in honour of George Floyd,". 

He went on and said:

“I really hope we can see more unity and more peace when things are already so difficult. So shout out to his family,” said Guetta before playing the full song breaking into a fist pump dance.

While some social media users thought that Guetta's remixed track sounded great, others said that the song was "tone deaf" and mocked Guetta for it because it "missed the mark".  

Here's some reactions: 


