Twitter divided over David Guetta's tribute to George Floyd

Award winning DJ, David Guetta, had left social media users divided after he remixed Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech which he dedicated to George Floyd, an African-American man who was murdered. Floyd's murder has triggered an outrage around the world with millions of citizens and celebrities protesting for the culprits (police) to be brought to book for the unarmed Minneapolis security guard's death. The video showed Guetta performing his virtual rave in New York City on a rooftop, then the DJ says: “The world is going through difficult times. And America, too, actually. So last night, I knew we were going to do this and I made a special record … so this record is in honour of George Floyd,". He went on and said:

“I really hope we can see more unity and more peace when things are already so difficult. So shout out to his family,” said Guetta before playing the full song breaking into a fist pump dance.

We’ve found it. The whitest way to react to racism. pic.twitter.com/aOE3PYESt7 — AdequateEmily (@AdequateEmily) May 31, 2020

While some social media users thought that Guetta's remixed track sounded great, others said that the song was "tone deaf" and mocked Guetta for it because it "missed the mark".

Here's some reactions:

I am happy he fucking said something! Too many DJs are silent right now. They profit off of the black subculture so the least he could do is shoutout the family on a stream. Bringing light to the situation at hand!! 👏 — Bad Girls Club President 😈 (@h1ghfriend) May 31, 2020

Clearly he’s not intending to offend and he’s attempting to do a noble thing by raising some money for a good cause but the execution is so hilariously off key in so many ways it’s mindblowing — Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) May 31, 2020

Guys... don't start. 😩

Yes, what he did is really unfortunate. He probably didn't realise how cringe it could sound...

Does he deserve to be bashed? I do not think so.

He also said other words later during the set about the whole situation. He fucked up, but he is a good guy. — Aymeric 🦉 (@Dobb_AY) May 31, 2020

Never has something been so well-intentioned yet so offensive/tone-deaf in world history. — 💡.oldneon (@_oldneon) May 31, 2020

David Guetta is a non native English speaker having to manage & think about one MILLION things at the same during a gigantic charity show on top of the Rockefeller center but you still find a way to criticize him just because the tribute to George Floyd wasn’t as good as u wanted — Perylian 🌊 (@Perylian) May 31, 2020

😭😭😭😭😭 Lmao this is so cringe but. pic.twitter.com/8KPOpOngxl — Megaladon 🍒🦈 (@TL_terroriza) May 31, 2020



