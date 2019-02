Demi Lovato and 21 Savage. Picture: Instagram

Demi Lovato’s comments about 21 Savage’s memes being funny has landed her in hot water on social media. This is following the arrest of 21 Savage, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, on Sunday by the US immigration for reportedly overstaying his visa.



The 'Bank Account' hitmaker is allegedly in the process of being deported back to the UK. 21 Savage entered the US from the UK as a teenager in 2005, was convicted on felony drug charges in Georgia in 2014, and was arrested on Sunday as part of a targeted operation with the cooperation of local law enforcement.





News of 21 Savage's arrest spread like wildfire on social media, with some posting message of support for the rapper, while others created memes poking fun at the situation.





"So far 21 savage memes have been my favourite part of the Super Bowl," tweeted US singer Demi Lovato.





Tweeps, including the hip-hop fraternity, immediately charged back, slamming Lovato for making a joke about the rapper's possible deportation.

ALL THE MEMES AND SHIT AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME

PRAYING FOR MY DAWG

AINT SHIT FUNNY HIS FANILY

DEPENDING ON HIM — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 4, 2019

A lot of people were sending you love light , prayers etc . When people were making jokes about u at a rough time. A lot of people .Bless up https://t.co/9sxe1rJuA2 — Wale (@Wale) February 4, 2019

Twitter makes random jokes about 21 Savage

Demi lovato: haha

Twitter: pic.twitter.com/CVRAriKgl3 — IPledgeToCanadaMyCountry🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@Lazypoet__) February 4, 2019

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' star's attempts to defend herself seem to be in vain as the Twitter storm continued raging.

"F--k Twitter. This is why I don't tweet anymore," wrote Demi, before deleting her Twitter account.

But tweeps were not about to let the "Sober" hitmaker go silently into the night:

* Black Twitter laughs at 21 Savage*



*Demi Lovato joins in on the laughs*



Black Twitter: STFU crackhead



Demi: pic.twitter.com/NV9y1jNdsG — amīr (@CatchMeInAfrica) February 4, 2019