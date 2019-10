Twitter not surprised by Gina Rodriguez using the N-word









Gina Rodriguez has offered an apology and feels remorse after singing along to a Fugees song. Picture: AP Actress Gina Rodriguez has landed herself in hot water for an Instagram Story video where she was singing to a Fugees song and used the N-word on Tuesday. In the video, Rodriguez is busy getting her hair and makeup done with the Fugees' "Ready or Not " playing in the background. The "Jane the Virgin" star then sings along Lauryn Hill's verse when she raps "believe me, fronting n****s give me heebie-jeebies".

MY JAW IS ON THE FLOOR pic.twitter.com/jYIYOwTbbm — sandman (@ceciIiaparikh) October 15, 2019

Tweeps weren't surprised that Rodriguez was comfortable using the N-word as a non-Black Latin person who has had a history of anti-Black sentiments.

Nobody, And I do mean nobody, Loves saying “n*gga” more than a person who will never be called one or protect one.



Gina Rodriguez probably says it 3 times and clicks her heels before every interview. The anti-Black jumped out! — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) October 15, 2019

Gina Rodriguez minimizes Black women every single opportunity she gets, but her sayin’ “ni**a” has turned into #yall getting at Cardi for the 100th time because you refuse to understand what Afro-latina means. K. — Naima Cochrane (@naima) October 15, 2019

Gina Rodriguez makes me sick. You can’t mention anything black without her jumping in it with “what about the Latinas?!”



But she can freely use the n-word? — Elektra Abundance-Evangelista-Ferocity-Wintour II (@snacktavist) October 16, 2019

This is NOT #GinaRodriguez’s first time saying Nigga. She’s been mad comfortable in her anti Blackness for much too long🙄, in fact I’d say it’s opened doors: pic.twitter.com/CXutE4oJsC — 🌹Sheopatra IS WRITING🌹 (@SheopatraSmith) October 16, 2019

Non-Black Latinxs coming to #GinaRodriguez’s defense. Faithfully showing up for anti-Blackness. Y’all are complicit. SMH. NO TIENEN VERGÜENZA. — Dr. Lichita Reyes (@wiselatinaphd) October 16, 2019

The song Gina Rodriguez was singing is 4 minutes.



The N-word was said only once in the whole song. That's the 8 seconds she conveniently posted on her IG story.



And y'all wanna tell me she wasn't just looking for attention? — Mazi Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) October 16, 2019

Following the backlash, Rodriguez issued a video apology which didn't go down well.

“I’m sorry IF I offended anyone”.



“By singing along to the Fugees”.



This is an example of someone being deliberately obtuse. Gina Rodriguez KNOWS she offended people, not for singing a song but for saying the N-word. If the apology is going to be insincere, just keep quiet. https://t.co/tCjVenvcTs — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) October 15, 2019

Gina Rodriguez apology summed up:



“Do you think Harriet Tubman was walking around with a fucking nice shiny fucking dress on with a fucking crown on her head when she was taking slaves??? TO FREEDOM!!!” — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) October 15, 2019

Gina Rodriguez did that shit intentionally. She waited for that part of the song to come up, got her phone ready to record herself saying the n word, then posted it on her story. She KNEW she’d get backlash from it. then she has the NERVE to say “I’m sorry if you were offended” — THE BISEXUAL ORACLE (@bisexualwh0re) October 16, 2019

gina rodriguez is an example of a entitled celebrity that is clearly way over her own head. that evil energy literally radiating thru the screen with that sarcastic ass apology. sit down! glad i never watched her show #ginarodriguezisoverparty pic.twitter.com/8qHmB6M93B — Esperanza Gonzalez (@ecsacstate) October 16, 2019

Rodriguez then issued a statement on her Instagram page: "In song or in real life, the words that I spoke, should not have been spoken. I grew up loving the Fugees and Lauryn Hill. I thoughtlessly sang along to the lyrics of a favorite song, and even worse, I posted it. The word I sang, carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine.

"Whatever consequences I face for my actions today, none will be more hurtful than the personal remorse I feel.

"Watching my own video playing back at me, has shaken me to my core. It is humiliating that this has to be a public lesson but it is indeed a much deserved lesson. I feel so deeply protective and responsible to the community of color but I have let this community down.

"I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused."