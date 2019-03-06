Kylie Jenner. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cosmetics giant and "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star was announced of the FORBES list as the youngest self-made billionaire on Tuesday and tweeps weren't happy. 

Last year Jenner made the cover of FORBES'  on the 60 self-made riches women issue when after they valued Kylie Cosmetics at nearly $800 million. 

On Tuesday, it was officially announced that she is the youngest self-made billionaire taking the title previously held by Facebook found Mark Zuckerberg. 

However, tweeps again pointed out that the "Life of Kylie" star is not self-made with Dictionary.com's Twitter page even jumping in to throw shade laced with truth. 

