Kylie Jenner. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cosmetics giant and "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star was announced of the FORBES list as the youngest self-made billionaire on Tuesday and tweeps weren't happy. Last year Jenner made the cover of FORBES' on the 60 self-made riches women issue when after they valued Kylie Cosmetics at nearly $800 million.

On Tuesday, it was officially announced that she is the youngest self-made billionaire taking the title previously held by Facebook found Mark Zuckerberg.

However, tweeps again pointed out that the "Life of Kylie" star is not self-made with Dictionary.com's Twitter page even jumping in to throw shade laced with truth.

Kylie Jenner is proof that all you really need to succeed in life is inherit a few hundred million dollars and already have preexisting international fame from your parents and siblings, and then it’s possible to make something of yourself. Clearly an inspiration to us all. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) March 5, 2019

Kylie Jenner & self made don't go together. pic.twitter.com/GR9XwrH65q — Local Shibe 🏳️‍🌈 (@wigsogone) March 5, 2019

STOP CALLING KYLIE JENNER A “SELF-MADE” BILLIONAIRE pic.twitter.com/QvQsqfX6PD — rose🌟 (@rosevenus__) March 5, 2019

Reports are saying Kylie Jenner is the youngest self-made billionaire. Congrats to her hitting that Billie mark, but when u have a rich father who is a former athlete, a rich mother, millionaire siblings, and an established profit making family brand, are you really “self made”? pic.twitter.com/TIOi70TN4A — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) March 5, 2019

If Kylie Jenner is self-made, I am a blonde, Caucasian woman. pic.twitter.com/0CRoomiw2b — Aasha Collins (@aashacollinsxo) March 5, 2019

call kylie jenner self made one more time . pic.twitter.com/GIaKdemWLy — claire ⚔️ (@999cmr) March 5, 2019

xxxxx