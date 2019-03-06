Cosmetics giant and "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star was announced of the FORBES list as the youngest self-made billionaire on Tuesday and tweeps weren't happy.
Last year Jenner made the cover of FORBES' on the 60 self-made riches women issue when after they valued Kylie Cosmetics at nearly $800 million.
On Tuesday, it was officially announced that she is the youngest self-made billionaire taking the title previously held by Facebook found Mark Zuckerberg.
However, tweeps again pointed out that the "Life of Kylie" star is not self-made with Dictionary.com's Twitter page even jumping in to throw shade laced with truth.
Haven't we gone over this?— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 5, 2019
Self-made: Having succeeded in life unaided.https://t.co/g0ZHDSkVfu https://t.co/3O48zKsInN
Kylie Jenner is proof that all you really need to succeed in life is inherit a few hundred million dollars and already have preexisting international fame from your parents and siblings, and then it’s possible to make something of yourself. Clearly an inspiration to us all.— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) March 5, 2019
Kylie Jenner & self made don't go together. pic.twitter.com/GR9XwrH65q— Local Shibe 🏳️🌈 (@wigsogone) March 5, 2019
STOP CALLING KYLIE JENNER A “SELF-MADE” BILLIONAIRE pic.twitter.com/QvQsqfX6PD— rose🌟 (@rosevenus__) March 5, 2019
Kylie Jenner? Self Made?— ❄️ (@EUniversee) March 5, 2019
Twitter right now: pic.twitter.com/VdiDaBjvzc
Reports are saying Kylie Jenner is the youngest self-made billionaire. Congrats to her hitting that Billie mark, but when u have a rich father who is a former athlete, a rich mother, millionaire siblings, and an established profit making family brand, are you really “self made”? pic.twitter.com/TIOi70TN4A— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) March 5, 2019
If Kylie Jenner is self-made, I am a blonde, Caucasian woman. pic.twitter.com/0CRoomiw2b— Aasha Collins (@aashacollinsxo) March 5, 2019
call kylie jenner self made one more time . pic.twitter.com/GIaKdemWLy— claire ⚔️ (@999cmr) March 5, 2019
xxxxx