Twitter reacts to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner cheating scandal: ‘Being beautiful, rich doesn’t exempt you’

Travis Scott must’ve thought that he was nipping the bud on the cheating rumours that have been gaining traction over the past few days when he wrote, “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video, I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person.” This was in response to model Rojean Kar posting a video on her Instagram Stories that showed Scott on the set of a shoot she was at, which sparked speculation the two had met up. Scott and Kar were previously rumoured to be dating.

Instead of putting the rumours to bed, Scott was merely poking the proverbial bear as his statement drove Kar to go on a lengthy rant that included claims that the pair had been together on Valentine’s Day, and several other occasions. "Saying you don't know me and you've never once been with me when you've definitely been with me, when f****** everybody's seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on. Come on, sir.” She went on to add that the “Sicko Mode” rapper was a serial cheater. “You cheat on that b**** every single f****** night,” she said. “The whole f****** city sees it! Don’t do this.”

Tweeps have been lapping it all up and sharing their views: “Don’t let Kylie being cheated on distract y’all reality,” shared @hotcocoawithtea. “Being beautiful, rich does not exempt you. Here’s a list of women who have been cheated on: YOU, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Beyoncé, Beyoncé’s mother, Halle Berry, Nia Long, Our BFF, Our Mom, All my friends, Our grannys.”

.... — It's Cocoa | Hot Cocoa with the Tea🦄 (@HotCocoawithTea) October 23, 2022 “So Kylie’s been going through the same shit as Khloe,” added @laureasons_. “Only difference is that they made Khloé’s business public.” So Kylie’s been going through the same shit as Khloe, only difference is that they made Khloé’s business public. — lauren. (@Laureasons_) October 23, 2022 @singym1 thinks Scott is guilty as charged. “Travis is definitely dating that girl. His doing too much to prove his not, he literally posted a valentines date with kylie to prove his not “dating” yungsweetro a so called “stranger”. That man guilty of all allegations 😂😭”

