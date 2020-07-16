Twitter trolls AKA for posting coughing video
Local rapper AKA seemed to be the laughing stock of Twitter again after he posted a video of him coughing to prove he had coronavirus symptoms.
This comes after the "Fela In Versace" rapper announced he recovered from Covid-19 with many tweeps questioning how he recovered so quickly since he only announced his positive results on Friday.
In response to those questioning the award-winning rapper about if he was lying about contracting Covid-19, AKA then posted two videos documenting his recovery period.
In the one video, the "Python" hitmaker is seen coughing with the video showing a 4:47 am timestamp.
This is me a few days ago. 🦠 pic.twitter.com/9gzLZ5o2al— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 15, 2020
While the second video clip showed AKA in high spirits throwing his hands up in the air, laughing with music in the background.
This is me today. 😊 pic.twitter.com/ay4v1pfh23— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 15, 2020
However, tweeps weren't impressed with the "Energy" rapper posting a video of himself coughing into his cellphone camera unprovoked, and voiced their displeasure using his real name, Kiernan.
I love SA Twitter because you see Kiernan trending and you can FEEL the collective eye roll.— Jarn Athern, wearing a mask over his mouth & nose (@JonWithTheFace) July 15, 2020
Kiernan is forever looking for attention 😂😂😂. These Celebs though.. pic.twitter.com/DeCvIsCeNh— Martin V♍ (@zimbilimartin95) July 15, 2020
That guy Kiernan also coughs in auto tune pic.twitter.com/IsVJ9uIcC8— Mashupye Masemola (@BaMpitsaShupes) July 15, 2020
I don’t think Kiernan is faking this though. He just didn’t need to post that.💀— Ann Marie Lastrassi fan (@Kaalaba_) July 15, 2020
Kiernan is lying I know that cough it happens when you smoke weed using a newspaper instead of a rizlar pic.twitter.com/dPJ5HlHUMf— Your Ex 🇿🇦 (@TshepoWaMosa) July 15, 2020
Why you retweeting a video of Kiernan coughing on the TL guys. Why? pic.twitter.com/ud4TxMVEU1— Ride Striker (@sauceski) July 15, 2020