EntertainmentCelebrity NewsInternational
AKA. Picture: Instagram
AKA. Picture: Instagram

Twitter trolls AKA for posting coughing video

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Local rapper AKA seemed to be the laughing stock of Twitter again after he posted a video of him coughing to prove he had coronavirus symptoms. 

This comes after the "Fela In Versace" rapper announced he recovered from Covid-19 with many tweeps questioning how he recovered so quickly since he only announced his positive results on Friday. 

In response to those questioning the award-winning rapper about if he was lying about contracting Covid-19, AKA then posted two videos documenting his recovery period. 

In the one video, the "Python" hitmaker is seen coughing with the video showing a 4:47 am timestamp. 

While the second video clip showed AKA in high spirits throwing his hands up in the air, laughing with music in the background. 

However, tweeps weren't impressed with the "Energy" rapper posting a video of himself coughing into his cellphone camera unprovoked, and voiced their displeasure using his real name, Kiernan.

AKACovid-19

Share this article:

Related Articles