Twitter trolls AKA for posting coughing video

Local rapper AKA seemed to be the laughing stock of Twitter again after he posted a video of him coughing to prove he had coronavirus symptoms.

This comes after the "Fela In Versace" rapper announced he recovered from Covid-19 with many tweeps questioning how he recovered so quickly since he only announced his positive results on Friday.

In response to those questioning the award-winning rapper about if he was lying about contracting Covid-19, AKA then posted two videos documenting his recovery period.





In the one video, the "Python" hitmaker is seen coughing with the video showing a 4:47 am timestamp.

This is me a few days ago. 🦠 pic.twitter.com/9gzLZ5o2al — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 15, 2020

While the second video clip showed AKA in high spirits throwing his hands up in the air, laughing with music in the background.

However, tweeps weren't impressed with the "Energy" rapper posting a video of himself coughing into his cellphone camera unprovoked, and voiced their displeasure using his real name, Kiernan.

I love SA Twitter because you see Kiernan trending and you can FEEL the collective eye roll. — Jarn Athern, wearing a mask over his mouth & nose (@JonWithTheFace) July 15, 2020

Kiernan is forever looking for attention 😂😂😂. These Celebs though.. pic.twitter.com/DeCvIsCeNh — Martin V♍ (@zimbilimartin95) July 15, 2020

That guy Kiernan also coughs in auto tune pic.twitter.com/IsVJ9uIcC8 — Mashupye Masemola (@BaMpitsaShupes) July 15, 2020

I don’t think Kiernan is faking this though. He just didn’t need to post that.💀 — Ann Marie Lastrassi fan (@Kaalaba_) July 15, 2020

Kiernan is lying I know that cough it happens when you smoke weed using a newspaper instead of a rizlar pic.twitter.com/dPJ5HlHUMf — Your Ex 🇿🇦 (@TshepoWaMosa) July 15, 2020