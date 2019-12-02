Tyga arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Tyga has been hospitalised in Abu Dhabi, just days after saying that he felt "under the weather" at a gig. The rapper - who just a few days ago was saying he was feeling "a little under the weather" at a gig - has been taking to social media to give fans updates on his health.

He wrote alongside one of the images: "Thank you to the doctors in Abu Dhabi for treating me w the best care. (sic)"

Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, is yet to reveal why he was admitted to hospital, but he has been touring the world and performed at the Diriyah Music Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. Tyga then travelled to Abu Dhabi to perform as part of celebrations marking the weekend's F1 Grand Prix.

This came just 24 hours after he took to the stage in Mumbai, India, where he told the audience that he wasn't feeling too well.