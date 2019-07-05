Tyga. PictureRichard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Tyga shut down an interviewer who asked about his relationship with Kylie Jenner and admitted he has had to "learn from [his] mistakes" with regards to dating. The 'Rack City' rapper appeared on 'Good Morning Britain' on Friday, July 5, ahead of his performance at Wireless Festival in London, and when talk turned to his three-year romance with the 22-year-old billionaire beauty mogul, the 29-year-old star admitted he'd rather not talk "too much" about his ex.

When asked by co-host Kate Garraway: "What was it like dating someone in the public eye when you already have such a big career?", he replied: "It’s just dating.

"You date, you move on, you date again, you move on.

"It’s just a part of life, it’s part of evolving. It’s just learning.

"There’s no preparation. You have to learn from mistakes and you grow better."

He was then quizzed by Adil Ray on whether he had "any regrets" about appearing on Kylie's family show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', to which he replied: "‘Nah. I don’t want to talk too much about it. "Do you know what I’m saying?"

Tyga, who has six-year-old son King Cairo with Kylie's half-brother Robert Kardashian's ex, fiancée Blac Chyna was reportedly the reason Kylie did a paternity test to determine the father of her daughter Stormi Webster - who was born in February last year - after he had allegedly been suggesting that the tot belongs to him throughout the reality TV star's pregnancy and shortly after the birth.

In a bid to put the rumours to rest once and for all, the brunette beauty agreed to have the DNA test done - under the condition that Tyga never spoke of it again.

A source at the time: "Tyga has been demanding a paternity test throughout Kylie's pregnancy but she wouldn't hear of it. \

"She still cares for Tyga but this isn't something she ever wanted to agree to.

"Kylie begged him to back off because she didn't need the embarrassment.

"The last thing Kylie wanted was everyone to think she might be hooking up with two men during the time she conceived. She didn't want her millions of fans questioning who the father is. It's hard enough being a young, unmarried, pregnant mother without adding the notion, 'Who is the father?'"

Kylie found out the result of the test, which proved baby Stormi belongs to her current boyfriend Travis Scott a month after her birth.

However, she was said to be fuming with Tyga, as he took to his social networking sites just days later to address rumours that he's Stormi's dad - despite the former couple having the agreement that it'll never be spoken about.

He said at the time: "I've never said anything about someone else's child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people's families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace.”

Bang Showbiz