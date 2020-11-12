Tyga sued over R3.1m for 'trashing' house and not paying rent

Tyga is being sued for over R3.1 million in damages after allegedly trashing his rental home and failing to pay his landlord.

The 30-year-old rapper reportedly damaged flooring, walls and counters before leaving the Beverly Hills abode in April with rent arrears of R500 500 after living there for around a year, and his former landlord is now seeking over R3.1 million in damages.

According to TMZ, court documents accused Tyga of leaving gouges in the kitchen's white oak flooring (R432 463), damaging marble flooring and counters, which cost R243 602 and causing R1.6 million worth of damage to walls with murals and wallpaper (R1.6 million ).

And that's not all as the landlord is also unhappy that Tyga allegedly damaged the driveway by installing a basketball hoop without permission, and destroyed the entry door by installing new locks, which he hadn't asked to do.

The unnamed home owner says he attempted to settle the dispute via mediation in May, but claimed the “Ayo” hitmaker refused to participate.