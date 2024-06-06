Tyla bored by constant Britney Spears comparisons

South African pop sensation Tyla thinks the Britney Spears comparisons are "getting boring now". When the 22-year-old singer released the music video for her track 'Water' last October fans were quick to point out the racy visuals were similar to Britney's iconic 'I'm A Slave 4 U' promo from 2001.

Tyla didn't appreciate the comparison then and she's now getting frustrated with the continued references to Britney when people discuss her. During an interview with Dazed, she said: "Honestly, when people bring up these references, most of the time there was never a reference. "It’s never, 'Make the video look completely like this.' It’s getting boring now."

Tyla then highlighted the choreography is rarely pre-planned, and is instead simply a group of "random people" expressing themselves "in the moment". She explained: "Even the dances that we come up with, it’s literally random people who just did something they felt in the moment which just caught on and now the world is doing it." In March, the 'Jump' singer released her debut studio album 'Tyla', which included contributions from the likes of Travis Scott, Becky G, Gunna, Tems and Skillibeng.

