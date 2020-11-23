Tyler Perry feeds 5 000 families in need

Tyler Perry has given meals to 5 000 families in need after personally funding an initiative in Atlanta over the weekend. The 51-year-old director-and-actor opened the doors of his own Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta for four hours on Sunday, with his employees volunteering to hand out food boxes and gift cards for local supermarket chain Kroger after the “Madea” creator was left "heartbroken" by people's struggles. A source told People magazine: "Tyler was heartbroken seeing people all over the country stand in line for food so he decided he wanted to give back to his community in Atlanta. "Hopefully this encourages others who are able to, to give back during the holiday season in a year that has been difficult for many.” Cars lined up for over 12 hours before the official start of TPS Giving - which was personally funded by Tyler - and to maintain proper coronavirus protocols, the event was drive-thru only and the volunteers working were all screened for the virus before it took place.

Tyler's generosity came a few months after he previously gave back to his home city.

In July, he gifted 1 000 Kroger gift cards to local residents, with police officers going door to door to hand them out.

And a month later, he donated a van to a women's organisation that provides hygiene products to people experiencing homelessness in Atlanta.

In April, the “Alex Cross” star also footed the bill for shoppers in 73 stores, 44 branches of Kroger in Atlanta and 29 branches of his native New Orleans, during the hour reserved for elderly shoppers.

A source said at the time: "He wanted to do something special to provide immediate relief for some of the most vulnerable in the two cities he considers home."

Earlier this year, Tyler has also paid for private plane travel for George Floyd's family so they could attend his funeral services, and covered funeral expenses for both Rayshard Brooks and Secoria Turner.