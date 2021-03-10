Tyler Posey has broken his sobriety

Tyler Posey celebrated two months of sobriety in October last year after quitting both alcohol and smoking marijuana but has now said he’s “started coming back” to the substances again, although he’s trying to be healthier with his consumption. Speaking on the “Just For Variety” podcast, he said: “When I first got sober, I definitely really wanted to break these habits that I had. “That was most of it, because I never really considered myself an alcoholic. There was moments of substance abuse that I felt like I had control over, but I just always viewed myself as a lazy pothead. “I didn’t know how long I wanted to be sober. I’ve since started coming back into the other world, the other side of things, so I’m technically not sober anymore, but I keep in touch with everybody. I learned a lot about myself.” The news comes just a few months after Tyler revealed he was getting sober, when he said he had learned to "love" himself again since quitting the addictive substances.

He said at the time: "I'm sober now. I'm 71 days sober...

"I kind of fell out with everybody that I love and that I know. I became kind of a recluse.

"But now, I f******, I love myself for the first time in forever. Things are really, really, really, really good."

Tyler, 29, began experimenting with drugs as a young teenager which gradually "developed an addict routine" over time and he admitted he had never felt "proud" of himself.

He explained: "My drug and abusing was restricted to my home and by myself.

"I was one of those lonely, self-deprecating addicts and alcoholics.

"I wasn't proud of myself anymore - and had I ever really been. Now I'm starting to get my s*** together and it feels really, really, good. I just didn't want to do that anymore."