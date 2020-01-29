Former "America's Got Talent" host Tyra Banks has praised Gabrielle Union for her comments after leaving her role as a judge on the reality show.
The 47-year-old actress - who recently promised to be "unapologetically" herself after her exit, following reports she had complained about a "toxic" culture and racial discrimination - has received the support of the 46-year-old model, who hosted the programme in 2017.
Tyra told Yahoo: "I almost kind of like dipped my toe in and left, so I'm not really immersed in the culture.
"Like people ask me about Victoria's Secret, I can wax poetic about that -- I was there for 10 years... What I love about what she did is she was very vulnerable.
"I wasn't super close to it, but I saw some of her tweets. I thought it was maybe beautiful... how she wasn't speaking in anger, she's speaking in pain like 'I'm trying to get through this... and I'm crying.' "