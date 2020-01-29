Tyra Banks praises Gabrielle Union after 'America's Got Talent' exit









Tyra Banks attends Target's 20th Anniversary Collection launch event at The Park Avenue Armory on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP Former "America's Got Talent" host Tyra Banks has praised Gabrielle Union for her comments after leaving her role as a judge on the reality show. The 47-year-old actress - who recently promised to be "unapologetically" herself after her exit, following reports she had complained about a "toxic" culture and racial discrimination - has received the support of the 46-year-old model, who hosted the programme in 2017. Tyra told Yahoo: "I almost kind of like dipped my toe in and left, so I'm not really immersed in the culture. "Like people ask me about Victoria's Secret, I can wax poetic about that -- I was there for 10 years... What I love about what she did is she was very vulnerable. "I wasn't super close to it, but I saw some of her tweets. I thought it was maybe beautiful... how she wasn't speaking in anger, she's speaking in pain like 'I'm trying to get through this... and I'm crying.' "

In November, Gabrielle took to Instagram to share a series of images of the outfits and hairstyles she wore on the show, as she insisted she will "never stop" being herself and being "confident" with who she is.

Alongside the slideshow of red carpet images, she wrote: "Unapologetically me. Be comfortable and confident with your whole a** self. It might give others the fluuuxxx but never stop being you. You can shine on your own terms. And if you got something to say, I dont take notes rooted in anti-blackness. I love me as i am. (sic)"

Gabrielle's post came after she met with network representatives for NBC, and had a five hour meeting in order to push for "real change" on the show.

She tweeted earlier this month: "We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change."

At the time, NBC promised to make a "further investigation" into the 'Bring It On' star's complaints and hailed the meeting as "candid and productive".