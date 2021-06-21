UK TikToker Ehiz Ufuah gets dragged by Mzansi for stealing dance

If there’s one thing South Africans will unite over it’s when someone tries to steal something that originated or was created in the country. Enter popular TikTokker Ehiz Ufuah, who has 10.2 million followers and close to 450 million likes.

The UK-based content creator decided to join in on the amapiano wave and posted a video of him dancing with a friend to “It Ain't Me” by Dj Abux x Soulking Remix featuring Innocent. The dance routine they were doing included distinctively South African dance moves, with the routine being created by local TikTokker Thato Mokoena. However, in the caption of the post, Ehiz claimed that he himself and his friend were the dance creators.

South African TikTok didn’t take kindly to him claiming a dance routine that a local creator came up with – especially since an uproar has been made many times previously when bigger TikTokkers steal dance routines from smaller creators, and not only get the views and likes but also other monetary opportunities. Mzansi got in formation and swiftly camped in his comment section, telling Ehiz to give credit to the original creator. Instead of listening to the many South African TikTok users, Ehiz decided to argue and be snarky with some users, and replied to one commenter that said: “You didn’t create this dance at all. South Africans have been doing this dance for years”.

To which he posted a video lip-syncing to the sound saying: “It is never that deep”. While initially, South African TikTok users were just asking Ehiz to give proper credit, his response to being called out shifted the attitude from asking nicely to users going into full cyberbully mode with people swearing at him in various South African languages. @icon_thulani ##greenscreensticker ##greenscreen I live for y’all🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣❤️❤️🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🙌![CDATA[]]>🏾 ehiz should rest ##tiktoksouthafrica ##mzansibestmemer ##🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 ♬ original sound - Icon Thulani