US comedian Chris Redd recovering after attack outside comedy club in New York

Chris Redd is said to be recovering after being attacked outside a New York City comedy club last week. The 37-year-old former “Saturday Night Live” star is believed to have suffered two black eyes and a broken nose when he was punched by an assailant wearing a knuckleduster outside the Comedy Cellar venue in Manhattan on Wednesday night but TMZ.com now reports he's on the mend and is said to be feeling "very happy and fortunate".

Redd was heading to the club to perform a 15-minute set when a man approached him and punched him in the face before running off. The star was helped by members of staff who rushed to his aid and was later admitted to hospital to treat his injuries.

TMZ reports the comedian had a chain snatched from around his neck during the attack, but he was later able to recover the jewellery. After the attack, police have been appealing for help tracing the person responsible. According to the New York Post, the alleged attacker is described as between 35 and 40 years old.

