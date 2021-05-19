US department stores pull Chrissy Teigen’s cookware off their shelves

Chrissy Teigen is paying the ultimate price for being a troll on social media more than a decade later.

She was recently called out by model and singer, Courtney Stodden, for cyberbullying her more than a decade ago, when she was 16 and 17 – including one message in which Teigen told Stodden to kill herself.

Now brands affiliated with Teigen and who stock her cookware are starting to pull away too.

Already three well-known department shops in the US, Target, Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, have dropped the former supermodel’s “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen” cookware line, despite Teigen offering Stodden an apology earlier this week.

In a summarised version of her apology, Teigen said: “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world.

“I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll.

“I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fuelled all this, I want to also publicly apologise.

“I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that … is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel,” she wrote.

“I am so sorry I let you guys down,” she told fans. “I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

American talkshow host, author and political activist, Candace Owens, added her voice to the Teigen-Stodden saga.

“While I am glad that Bloomingdale’s has also decided to drop Chrissy Teigen, I would be happier if Chrissy offered a sincere apology to all of young women she attacked.

“The Twitter apology was just an attempt to save her sponsors.

“She has Courtney Stodden blocked here,” said Owens in a tweet.