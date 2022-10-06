US singer Kehlani is in SA for ‘Rocking the Daisies’ festival

Fans of the US singer and dancer, Kehlani, are amped by the star’s arrival in South Africa ahead of the annual “Rocking the Daisies” festival, which will be held at the Darling Cellars winery on the West Coast, about an hour’s drive from Cape Town, from October 7 to 9. The platinum-selling Grammy Award-nominated singer released the music video of her latest single, “Melt”, in May this year.

“Melt” is one of the stand-out songs off the R&B and neo-soul artist's latest album "Blue Water Road", which debuted at #2 on Billboard’s R&B Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop charts. The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share her excitement to perform at RTD. Kehlani posted an image of the weekend line up of acts where her name appears on top as the headliner and wrote: “IM HEADLINING @rockingthedaisies FESTIVAL IN SOUTH AFRICA THIS WEEKEND! i. can’t. wait.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani) What made the post even more exciting was the location, which indicated that she was in the country at the time she posted. Fans took to the star’s timeline to express their excitement. Singers Shekhina and Rowlene Bosman were on the top of the list to welcome Kehlani. Shekhina shared a crying face emoji and party emoji, while Rowlene wrote: “CANT WAITTTTTTTT TO SING MY HEART OUT.”

rockingthedaisies wrote: “ WE. CAN’T. WAIT. THE FEAST IS PREPARED! 🌼.” worldnadine wrote: “OH MY FLIPPEN WORRRRRDDDDDDY! WE ARE SHOOK WITH EXCITEMENT 😍😝.” vuukiie added: “SCREAMING CRYING! I can’t wait!!”

