US singer Kehlani is in SA for ‘Rocking the Daisies’ festival

Fans of the US singer and dancer, Kehlani, are amped by the star’s arrival in South Africa ahead of the annual “Rocking the Daisies” festival, which will be held at the Darling Cellars winery on the West Coast, about an hour’s drive from Cape Town, from October 7 to 9.
The platinum-selling Grammy Award-nominated singer released the music video of her latest single, “Melt”, in May this year.
“Melt” is one of the stand-out songs off the R&B and neo-soul artist's latest album "Blue Water Road", which debuted at #2 on Billboard’s R&B Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop charts.
The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share her excitement to perform at RTD.
Kehlani posted an image of the weekend line up of acts where her name appears on top as the headliner and wrote: “IM HEADLINING @rockingthedaisies FESTIVAL IN SOUTH AFRICA THIS WEEKEND! i. can’t. wait.”
What made the post even more exciting was the location, which indicated that she was in the country at the time she posted. Fans took to the star’s timeline to express their excitement.
Singers Shekhina and Rowlene Bosman were on the top of the list to welcome Kehlani.
Shekhina shared a crying face emoji and party emoji, while Rowlene wrote: “CANT WAITTTTTTTT TO SING MY HEART OUT.”
rockingthedaisies wrote: “ WE. CAN’T. WAIT. THE FEAST IS PREPARED! 🌼.”
worldnadine wrote: “OH MY FLIPPEN WORRRRRDDDDDDY! WE ARE SHOOK WITH EXCITEMENT 😍😝.”
vuukiie added: “SCREAMING CRYING! I can’t wait!!”
Kehlani was the second international headline act announced after British electro-pop group, Clean Bandit.
Local acts on the line-up include Blxckie, DBN Gogo, Will Linley, Sun El Musician, Focalistic, TxC, Sio, Matthew Mole, Aymos, Nasty C, Bambii, Lute, Joe Kay, Kid Fonque, and more.
The event promises to be unmissable from start to finish, as each day sees a different act on stage.
The festival will also kick off in Johannesburg, on October 9, at 9am.
Rocking the Daisies shared the weekend the line-up.