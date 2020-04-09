Usher claps back at The Weeknd claiming he copied his style on 'Climax'

Usher has clapped back at The Weeknd saying he was "angry" when "Climax" came out because he felt he copied his style. The "Starboy" hitmaker claims that the 2012 R&B song was too similar to his mixtape "House of Balloons", which was released the year before, but admitted he later learned that it's not a bad thing for someone to take influence from his work, and he ended up finding it "very flattering". In an interview with Variety, the Canadian singer - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - said: "'House of Balloons' literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes. "I heard 'Climax,' that Usher song, and was like, 'Holy f***, that's a Weeknd song.'" He added: "It was very flattering.

"I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realised it's a good thing."

Following this, taking to his Instagram Stories the "Confessions Part II" himaker posted a video of him singing "Climax" taking a clear jab at The Weeknd's comments.

Usher takes to his Instagram stories to sing his hit song “Climax” after The Weeknd claimed he copied his style in the song. pic.twitter.com/NWVVEuLPo0 — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 9, 2020

The "Blinding Lights" hitmaker's manager, Wassim Slaiby, added how it took his "small team" a lot of hard work and determination to get The Weeknd's career off the ground, and hailed his client for starting a "whole new R&B wave".

He told the publication: "People saw the rise, but have no idea how hard Abel and our small team worked for years before we got the recognition. "Abel created this whole new R&B wave everyone is on now."

Although The Weeknd felt "Climax" was like his music, the producer of the track, Diplo, previously revealed how it actually started off as a "minimal techno record with Atlanta strip clubs in mind".

He said when it came out: "The production actually started as a house thing with a chord progression that I wrote, but with some time in the studio alone, I was making a sort of 'wildfire' beat out of it.

"The idea of pushing cut-off on a synth used so much in progressive house music but pulling back.

"I was making something like a minimal techno record with Atlanta strip clubs in mind."