Vanessa Bryant has shared a touching tribute to her late daughter Gianna.
The 37-year-old beauty - who lost her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13 year old in a helicopter crash last month - shared photos from a ceremony to retire the teenager's number two jersey from her Mamba Academy team and spoke about how much she "misses" the youngster.
She wrote: "My Gianna. God I miss you. I've been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would've been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant [heart emoji] (sic)"
During the emotional ceremony at Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar, California, a number of coaches, classmates and teachers gave speeches about Gianna, with Vanessa sharing a number of videos.