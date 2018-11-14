Vernon Philander and his son. Picture: Instagram

South African cricketer Vernon Philander can't seem to get enough of his newborn son. Taking to social media, Philander shared snaps of himself and his son bonding. The bundle of joy, whose name is yet to be revealed, was born last week. The newborn is Philander's first child with his wife, Mandy, whom he wed in May.

Smiling broadly, Philander can be seen smiling with his little boy, alongside the caption: "Father and son bonding time.... #priceless moments in life (sic)".

Fellow cricketers Pat Symcox and Herschelle Gibbs also commented on the snaps, using cricket lingo.

Symcox said: "Bowling on a perfect length suddenly is not the most important issue in the world anymore my bud. Enjoy this time." Gibbs added: "You helping him read the greens guy"

Last week Philander and Mandy shared snaps shortly after their baby's birth.

Philander wrote: "Wow what a morning that has been. Incredible to witness my son being born this am. Thank you Lord for the gift of life and that both mother and son is healthy."

While Mandy said: "Our little champion couldn’t wait any longer to grace us with his presence. Welcome to the world my perfect little boy, you have instantaneously stolen all our hearts and with God by our side we promise to love and protect you all the days of your life (sic)"

Mandy also has a son from a previous relationship.